(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northstrive Biosciences Inc. was invited to present EL-22, a myostatin asset aimed at preserving muscle while on treatments, at the UCLA Obesity Symposium called Anti-Obesity Treatments: Challenges and Emerging Solutions, organized by UCLA Metabolism Theme. This is an invite only event that brings together leading voices in the obesity space.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (formerly Elevai Labs Inc.) (the“Company” or“PMGC”) (Nasdaq: ELAB), today announced that Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive Biosciences”) has been invited to present at the upcoming symposium called Anti-Obesity Treatments: Challenges and Emerging Solutions organized by UCLA Metabolism Theme. UCLA Metabolism Theme is an initiative at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine aiming to facilitate campus wide interdisciplinary research in the field of metabolism involving basic, clinical, and industry collaborations

This timely symposium brings together industry leading, obesity focused clinicians, researchers, drug developers and investors to address the challenges brought up by weight loss treatments. Northstrive Biosciences has been invited to present lead asset EL-22, which leverages a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach for preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments.

“The rise of anti-obesity medications has put the spotlight on the challenges being faced, particularly the management of muscle and bone loss associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists,” stated Orian Shirihai, MD, PhD, the Director of UCLA's Metabolism Theme.“We organized this event to gather obesity's leading opinion leaders to review the gaps and highlight the emerging solutions. I am pleased that Northstrive Biosciences has accepted our invitation to give a talk at the event.”

Northstrive Biosciences will showcase EL-22 , a first-in-class engineered probiotic designed to preserve muscle mass in patients undergoing weight-loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. This groundbreaking therapeutic addresses a critical gap in current obesity treatments, where up to 50% of body weight lost is lean muscle mass-a side effect that has yet to be adequately addressed by approved therapies.

[1][2] Studies show that approximately 30-50% of body weight lost with GLP-1 based therapy is lean muscle mass, a common side effect that has no currently approved treatment. Northstrive's lead asset EL-22 is being developed as a potential combination therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists for preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments.

“We are looking forward to presenting EL-22 as a next-generation solution to the common muscle wasting side effect,” said Deniel Mero, Co-founder of Northstrive Biosciences.“We're honored to contribute a lecture and are looking to connect with key opinion leaders, investors and established pharma companies in the obesity space.”

Northstrive Biosciences' management is scheduled to present on Friday, February 7th at 11:30 am PT.

About Northstrive Biosciences

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Its lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

