Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish financial Statements release for 2024 on 13 February 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

24 January 2025 3.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Statements release for 2024 on 13 February 2025

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements release for 2024 on Thursday 13 February 2025 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a call and webcast for analysts, institutional investors and on 13 February 2025 at 10.30 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Joni Sorsanen.

Conference call

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Webcast

To access the audio webcast go to

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8, 160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media





