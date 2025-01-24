(MENAFN- APO Group)

ECA announces the conclusion of the training program held in Eritrea jointly organized with the Res4Africa Foundation and in partnership with the Eritrean of and Mines and supported by Strathmore University underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The final session, focusing on EPC, energy economics, business models, and regulatory frameworks, took place from January 20th to January 24th, 2025, in Asmara, Eritrea.

Spanning four modules from September 2024 to January 2025, this program provided an in-depth understanding of the entire mini-grid value chain for rural electrification. Tailored to meet Africa's growing energy needs, it equipped local professionals with essential technical, managerial, and regulatory skills to advance energy access and Sustainable Development Goal #7. The training brought together experts from various institutions specializing in energy infrastructure, renewable energy and productive uses.

The last session, centered on Module 4, explored critical areas such as EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), renewable energy economics, business models, and regulatory frameworks. Participants gained both practical and theoretical knowledge in decentralized renewable energy solutions, enhancing their capabilities in project financing, policy design, and implementation tailored to the African context.

The successful completion of this program marks not only the end of the training but also a new beginning for the 30 participants. Armed with internationally recognized certifications and enriched by expert-led lessons and field visits, these professionals are now empowered to pioneer sustainable energy solutions and create lasting impacts in their communities.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, partners, and experts who contributed to making this initiative a success.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).