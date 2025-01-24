Michael Bloomberg To Fund UN Climate Body After Donald Trump's Decision To Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy arm said on Thursday it will provide funding to help cover the U.S. contribution to the U.N. climate body's budget, filling a gap left by President Donald .

The new president announced after taking office on Monday that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and end the country's international climate funding. Trump had also withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris deal in his first 2017-2021 White House term.

Bloomberg is a media billionaire who also serves as a U.N. special envoy on climate change.

"Bloomberg Philanthropies and other U.S. climate funders will ensure the United States meets its global climate obligations," the organization said in a statement, adding this included covering the amount the U.S. owes each year to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Bloomberg Philanthropies did not give details of the amounts of funding or who the other climate funders are.

The UNFCCC is the U.N.'s leading climate body. It runs annual climate negotiations among nearly 200 countries and helps implement the agreements that are made in these talks - the biggest of which is the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Michael Bloomberg also pledged to work with states, cities and companies to ensure that the U.S. stayed on track with its global climate obligations.

"From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation's commitments - and now, we are ready to do it again," he said in the statement.