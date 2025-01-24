Foresight: Eye-Net Partners With Industry Leaders To Transform Urban Mobility And Road Safety Across Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ness Ziona, Israel, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator 3D perception systems, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net” or“Eye-Net Mobile”), entered into a groundbreaking collaboration with Software République, a consortium of global leaders, to integrate and test Eye-Net's vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) collision avoidance solution. This collaboration represents a significant step toward redefining urban mobility and road safety across Europe.

Eye-Net offers a collision-avoidance solution designed to protect road users within a connected ecosystem that provides real-time alerts and information to all road users to create a safer and more predictable road environment.

The collaboration, originally announced on November 27, 2024, focuses on deploying Eye-Net's advanced digital services in the metropolitan area of Bordeaux, France, as part of Bordeaux Métropole's comprehensive urban mobility transformation. With Software République's powerhouse founders, including Renault Group, Dassault Systèmes SE, Orange S.A., Eviden, STMicroelectronics N.V, and Thales Group, alongside other prominent partners, this initiative aims to create safer and more efficient transportation systems, leveraging cutting-edge connected technology.

A Blueprint for Europe-Wide Expansion

The project is a multi-phase initiative that begins with real-time field testing of Eye-Net's V2X technology in controlled environments. Upon successful evaluation, the solution is set to be deployed across the Bordeaux metropolitan area and could expand to dozens of European cities, enabling widespread commercial adoption.

This agreement aligns with Bordeaux Metropole's comprehensive mobility plan to promote sustainability, safety, and efficiency in urban transportation. Eye-Net's technology plays a critical role in connecting road users in real time, providing alerts that reduce non-line-of-sight collisions and create safer urban environments for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Strategic Collaboration with Visionary Partners

The agreement includes collaboration with a range of industry leaders and public mobility stakeholders, such as Allianz IARD, Bordeaux University, Keolis Bordeaux Métropole Mobilités, and others. This unified approach ensures robust testing and integration of Eye-Net's technology, demonstrating its ability to address the diverse challenges of modern urban mobility.

Leadership in European Mobility Innovation

“This collaboration positions Eye-Net at the forefront of Europe's urban mobility transformation,” said Dror Elbaz, Chief Executive office of Eye-Net.“By collaborating with Software République and integrating our cutting-edge V2X solution into real-world applications, we are advancing road safety and paving the way for significant commercial penetration across the European market. This is a breakthrough that can redefine connected transportation and protect millions of road users.”

The Future of Urban Mobility Starts Here

Eye-Net's V2X technology leverages real-time communication between vehicles and their surroundings to enable smarter, safer, and more predictable transportation systems. With its scalable approach, the collaboration in Bordeaux is poised to act as a launchpad for a Europe-wide revolution in road safety and connected mobility.

About Software République

The Software République is an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was founded in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes SE, Eviden, Orange S.A., Renault Group, STMicroelectronics N.V and Thales Group. In March 2024, JC Decaux joined the ecosystem.

The Software République builds collective businesses focused on the future of mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and digital twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

