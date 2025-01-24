Stallion Uranium Announces Share Consolidation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Stallion ” ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares for one (1) new post consolidated Common Share (the "Consolidation") as the Company believes the proposed Consolidation will position the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional capital given the current market conditions.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 151,628,687 Common Shares issued and outstanding. After completing of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 15,162,869 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled.

The Company will issue a further news release notifying shareholders as to when the effective date of the Consolidation will occur and the date on which the Company's Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation will be approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company but remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium Corp., said, "Stallion Uranium is actively assessing our portfolio of projects and potential opportunities for growth. Over the past year, the company has dedicated significant effort to advancing our projects for the benefit of our valued shareholders and we believe that the consolidation of Stallion's shares will enhance our flexibility in negotiating favorable terms for potential business deals moving forward."

About Stallion Uranium Corp.

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 2,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Matthew Schwab

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: 700 - 838 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result”,“are expected to”,“expects”,“will continue”,“is anticipated”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimated”,“intends”,“plans”,“forecast”,“projection”,“strategy”,“objective” and“outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.