The ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.46 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the development of new-generation air and missile defense systems, increasing investments in missile defense programs by governments, and rising investments in defense programs by nations to protect from various threats.

The study identifies the increasing lethal threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as one of the prime reasons driving the ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in border security threats and technological advancements in air defense system capabilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market is segmented as below:

By Application



Short and Medium Range Long Range

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market vendors.

Also, the ground based aircraft and missile defense systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ASELSAN AS

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hanwha Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MBDA

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

RTX Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group The Boeing Co.

