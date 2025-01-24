U.S. Waterproofing Contractors Market Research Report 2015-2030: Fluctuating Interest Rates Has Made Demand From Single Family Homes Volatile
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Contractors in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. waterproofing contractors industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the current period, waterproofing contractors have faced an overall decline in revenue. While the residential construction market performed well for some of the current period, consistently slow commercial construction activity hindered growth. Over the past five years, industry-wide revenue has been declining at an expected CAGR of 2.2%, reaching an estimated $5.2 billion in 2024, when revenue is set to increase 0.1% and profit is expected to have fallen to 7.2%.
Trends and Insights
The COVID-19 pandemic had mixed effects on waterproofing contractors. Demand from residential clients rose amid low interest rates while demand from commercial markets fell amid reduced business activity. Fluctuating interest rates has made demand from single family homes volatile. Demand increased amid the low rates that followed the start of the pandemic, then fell as rates have rose. Barriers to entry to the Waterproofing industry are fairly low. They mainly include acquiring skilled labor and differentiating from competing players.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
