U.S. Waterproofing Contractors Market Research Report 2015-2030: Fluctuating Interest Rates Has Made Demand From Single Family Homes Volatile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Contractors in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the U.S. waterproofing contractors industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the current period, waterproofing contractors have faced an overall decline in revenue. While the residential construction market performed well for some of the current period, consistently slow commercial construction activity hindered growth. Over the past five years, industry-wide revenue has been declining at an expected CAGR of 2.2%, reaching an estimated $5.2 billion in 2024, when revenue is set to increase 0.1% and profit is expected to have fallen to 7.2%.

Trends and Insights



The COVID-19 pandemic had mixed effects on waterproofing contractors. Demand from residential clients rose amid low interest rates while demand from commercial markets fell amid reduced business activity.

Fluctuating interest rates has made demand from single family homes volatile. Demand increased amid the low rates that followed the start of the pandemic, then fell as rates have rose. Barriers to entry to the Waterproofing industry are fairly low. They mainly include acquiring skilled labor and differentiating from competing players.

Access Hundreds of Data Points and Trends



Market estimates from 2015-2030

Critical performance data and rankings

Detailed analysis of competitive forces and the external environment PDF report or online database with Word, Excel and PowerPoint export options

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900