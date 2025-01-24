Public, Private, Or At Home, School Choice Options Abound At Concord School Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

600+ Expected to Attend Family-Friendly Celebration

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Where can you find public school districts, homeschool co-ops, and private under one roof, ready to talk with prospective families? At Children's Scholarship Fund's Concord school fair, now in its fourth year and bigger than ever. As always, this event is designed to provide parents with valuable information about traditional public, public charter, private schools, homeschooling, and microschooling options.

The Concord School Fair will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center. More than 50 education options will be represented, from Concord School District to Windham Academy Charter School, South Merrimack Christian Academy, KaiPod, Outschool, and the Cornucopia Project. Parents will have the chance to meet educators, ask questions, and explore the wide range of educational opportunities available to their children. Kids can enjoy activities such as face painting and more, and refreshments.

"The Concord School Fair represents a pivotal moment for New Hampshire families, bringing together the full spectrum of educational opportunities under one roof. Every child learns differently, and by empowering parents and caregivers with information we're ensuring that each student in the state can find the educational environment where they'll truly thrive," said Kate Baker Demers, the Executive Director of Children's Scholarship Fund, New Hampshire, the event's organizer. "Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a learning environment tailored to their needs, and this event helps families discover what's possible."

Children's Scholarship Fund is the administrator of the state's Education Freedom Account program, providing the opportunity for thousands of parents of K-12 students to customize the learning experiences that best fit their children's needs. New Hampshire's Education Freedom Accounts allow families earning up to 350% of the federal poverty level to use the child's state funding for private schools, public school transfers, tutoring, technology, educational resources and more.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

The Grappone Conference Center is located in Concord, NH. The event will take place in the Granite Ballroom.

For more information or to RSVP, visit nhschoolfair or the Spanish page at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-new-hampshire-feria-escolar .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

