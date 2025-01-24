Columbia School Fair Celebrates School Choice And Opportunities In South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in South Carolina are eager to explore their school choice options, and dozens of in the Columbia and Lexington area are gathering to meet that need at a school fair timed to coincide with School Choice Week. No matter what type of school they're looking for, there will be something for everyone at this positive, family-friendly event hosted by Palmetto Promise Institute at Brookland Baptist Church.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Focused on school choice and the variety of K-12 educational options available in South Carolina, the event will feature nearly 50 local schools, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, private, home, and online options, as well as several family resource providers. Parents will have a chance to talk directly with school representatives while kids enjoy family fun activities, including face painting, balloon artists, and complimentary food, making it a lively and engaging experience for all attendees.

South Carolina continues to expand educational opportunities for families, with recent advancements such as the Education Scholarship Trust Fund program, which benefited 5,000 students in the 2024-2025 school year before it was halted by a court ruling weeks just into the school year. These efforts for School Choice Week underscore South Carolina's commitment to ensuring every child can access the best educational environment tailored to their unique needs and interests.

"The Columbia School Fair represents a pivotal moment for South Carolina families, bringing together the full spectrum of educational opportunities under one roof. Every child learns differently, and by empowering parents with information about traditional public, charter, private, magnet, and alternative schooling options, we're ensuring that each student can find the educational environment where they'll truly thrive," said Wendy Damron, president and CEO of Palmetto Promise Institute.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Palmetto Promise Institute is a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing freedom and opportunity for every South Carolinian.

Location Details:

Brookland Baptist Church is located at 1066 Sunset Blvd West Columbia, SC 29169. The event will take place in the banquet and conference center.

For more information, visit columbiaschoolfair or RSVP in Spanish at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-columbia-feria-escolar/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

