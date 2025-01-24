Perella Weinberg To Announce Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results And To Host Conference Call On February 7, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it plans to release its results for the full year and fourth quarter 2024 on Friday, February 7, 2025, before the opens.

Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review Perella Weinberg's results on the same day at 9:00AM ET. A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at .

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:



Domestic: (800) 267-6316

International: (203) 518-9783 Conference ID: PWPQ424



Replay

A replay of the call will also be available two hours after the live call through February 14, 2025. To access the replay, dial (800) 839-5689 (Domestic) or (402) 220-2570 (International). The replay can also be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at .

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

