GXO Schedules Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call For Thursday, February 13, 2025

GXO Logistics, (NYSE: GXO) will hold its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 call and webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after close on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, and made available at that time on investors.gxo.com .

Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029

International callers: +1 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13751179

Live webcast:

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until February 25, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‐612‐7415. Use the passcode 13751179.

About GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA.

