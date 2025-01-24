Director/PDMR Shareholding

(AQSE: DXSP)

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

The Board of DXS International plc (the“Company” or“DXSP), the AQSE Growth quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 23 January, Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 2.0p per share, and on 24 January, Mr Sutcliffe, purchased a further 37,037 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 2.7p per share making a total of 87,037 Ordinary Shares.

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife's interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,238,756 Ordinary Shares representing 1.93% of the issued share capital of the Company.