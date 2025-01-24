'Will Take Them Back Provided...': India Amid Donald Trump's Crackdown On 'Illegal Immigrants' In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The of External Affairs insisted on Friday that India would take illegal migrants back if their nationaility could be verified. The development came amid a massive crackdown in the US . Authorities in the western nation have arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds in a mass operation just days into the Donald administration.

“We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime. For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India,” assured MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The development came even as the new Trump-led US government began“largest massive deportation operation in history” this week. The Republican leader had promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals. Hundreds deported by military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X.

Earlier this week a Bloomberg report indicated that the two countries had identified some 18,000 illegal Indian migrants that are to be sent back. People familiar with the matter however warned that the actual figure could be much higher as it remains unclear how many illegal Indian migrants live in the US.