Centrus To Webcast Conference Call On February 7 At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly call with and the community over the Internet on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year report for 2025, which ended December 31, 2025, after the close of markets on Thursday, February 6.

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company's website, CentrusEnergy . A to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through February 19, 2025.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at CentrusEnergy .

Contact:

Press: Lindsey Geisler (301) 564-3392 or [email protected]

Investors: Neal Nagarajan (301) 919-3890 or [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED