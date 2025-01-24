عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


1/24/2025 6:46:19 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/29/2025 01/29/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,005 3,915
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.600 / 7.670 102.300 / 6.680
Total Number of Bids Received 31 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,405 5,005
Total Number of Successful Bids 27 17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 27 17
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.600 / 7.670 102.300 / 6.680
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.760 / 7.590 102.560 / 6.650
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.600 / 7.670 102.300 / 6.680
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.661 / 7.640 102.436 / 6.670
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.760 / 7.590 102.560 / 6.650
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.559 / 7.690 102.100 / 6.710
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.642 / 7.650 102.382 / 6.670
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.28 1.28

