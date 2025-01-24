Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Abrasives market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The abrasives market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $46.55 billion in 2024 to $50.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to construction and infrastructure development, increased urbanization, rise in industrialization, rise in disposable income, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

The abrasives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $70.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for abrasives in heavy-duty applications, growing demand for abrasives in the aerospace industry, growing demand for coated abrasives in the electronic industry, increasing focus on safety and ergonomics in abrasives equipment design, growing adoption of green building standards. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in abrasives technology, focus on sustainability, customization and specialization, digitalization in abrasives, application in 3d printing.

The expanding electric vehicle (EV) industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the abrasives market. For example, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that nearly 14 million electric cars were sold globally in 2023, reflecting a 35% increase from 2022. Electric vehicles accounted for about 18% of all new car sales in 2023, compared to 14% in 2022. The total number of electric cars on the road reached 40 million by the end of 2023. Thus, the rise of the EV industry is fueling the growth of the abrasives market.

The increasing demand in the aerospace sector is poised to propel the growth of the abrasives market. For example, data from Cadrex in August 2023 indicates that aerospace industry revenue reached $741 billion in 2022, marking a 3% increase from 2021. The growing demand in the aerospace sector is a significant driver for the expansion of the abrasives market.

Major companies in the abrasives market are adopting a strategic partnerships approach to enhance their market presence. For instance, in October 2023, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A., a France-based company involved in the production of building materials and high-performance materials, entered into a partnership with Dedeco International Inc. This collaboration allows Saint-Gobain Abrasives to sell Dedeco's sunburst range of thermoplastic-bonded abrasives, including brushes and discs with radial bristles for polishing, deburring, cleaning, and finishing metals and other materials. The aim of this partnership is to broaden the selection of abrasives offered by Saint-Gobain Abrasives to its clientele in North America. Dedeco International Inc., based in the US, specializes in the manufacturing of specialty abrasives.

Leading companies in the abrasives market are prioritizing product innovations to boost their revenue streams. For example, in January 2023, Bosch Power Tools India, a company specializing in power tools for the construction, woodworking, and metalworking sectors, introduced the GWS 800 Professional Angle Grinder. This tool is tailored for various professionals such as fabricators, electricians, plumbers, masons, and carpenters, making it a versatile choice for construction sites. The GWS 800 Professional is designed to deliver high performance while meeting the specific needs of its users.

In September 2023, Summit Brands, a US-based consumer goods company, acquired US Pumice Company for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition aligns with Summit Brands' commitment to delivering environmentally friendly and efficient cleaning solutions to clients and consumers. The acquisition is expected to expand Summit Brands' product selection, providing consumers with a broader range of cleaning options. US Pumice Company, operating in the abrasives sector, adds value to Summit Brands' portfolio.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the abrasives market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the abrasives market market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the abrasives market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Raw Material: Natural; Synthetic

2) By Type: Bonded Abrasives; Coated Abrasives; Super Precision Abrasives; Super Construction Abrasives

3) By Form: Block Form; Powdered Form

4) By Application: Grinding; Cutting; Polishing; Drilling; Finishing; Other Applications

5) By End User: Automotive; Machinery; Aerospace; Electrical & Electronics; Construction; Furniture

Subsegments:

1) By Bonded Abrasives: Grinding Wheels; Mounted Points; Abrasive Bricks; Bonded Abrasive Discs

2) By Coated Abrasives: Sanding Discs; Abrasive Belts; Sheets & Rolls; Flap Discs

3) By Super Precision Abrasives: Diamond Abrasives; CBN (Cubic Boron Nitride) Abrasives; High-Performance Grinding Tools

4) By Super Construction Abrasives: Cutting Tools; Specialty Abrasives for Construction Applications; Heavy-Duty Grinding Wheels

Profiles of Key Companies in the Abrasives Market: Robert Bosch GmbH; Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company; Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc.; Fujimi Incorporated; Henkel AG & CO. KGAA.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes