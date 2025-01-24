Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain in Retail Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Blockchain in Retail market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The blockchain in retail market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $5.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 86.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to supply chain transparency, streamlined payments and transactions, smart contracts adoption, efficient inventory management, cross-border transactions.

The blockchain in retail market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced product traceability, cross-industry collaboration, decentralized identity verification, tokenization of assets, regulatory compliance. Major trends in the forecast period include blockchain-based digital marketplaces, integration with artificial intelligence, enhanced data security measures, blockchain-based voting systems, cross-industry collaborations.

North America was the largest region in the blockchain in retail market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blockchain in retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the blockchain in retail market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Platform or Solutions; Services

2) By Providers: Application Providers; Middleware Providers; Infrastructure Providers

3) By Application: Compliance Management; Identity Management; Loyalty & Rewards Management; Payments; Smart Contracts; Supply Chain Management; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platform or Solutions: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS); Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT); Smart Contracts; Identity Management Solutions; Payment & Settlement Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Support & Maintenance Services

Key Companies Profiled in the Blockchain in Retail Market: International Business Machines Corporation; SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; Bitfury Group Limited; Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

