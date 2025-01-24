South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million, compared to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diluted per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.96, compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 229 basis points, compared to 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024 and 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.53% annualized, compared to 1.05% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.99% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $25.40 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $25.75 as of September 30, 2024 and $23.47 as of December 31, 2023. The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2023 were 16.74%, 12.41%, and 11.33%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed“well-capitalized”.

Full Year 2024 Highlights



Full year net income of $49.7 million in 2024, compared to $62.7 million in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.92 in 2024, compared to $3.62 in 2023.

The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”), was sold in the second quarter of 2023 for $36.1 million, resulting in a gain, net of related charges and taxes, of $22.9 million or $1.32 of diluted earnings per share.

Loans held for investment grew $40.9 million, or 1.4%, during 2024.

Total assets were $4.23 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023. Return on average assets of 1.17% for the full year 2024, compared to 1.54% for 2023.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am very proud of our performance this past year as we successfully navigated a challenging environment with a focus on delivering strong financial results. We tightly managed our liquidity to optimize our profitability and return metrics while maintaining our conservative approach to underwriting and risk management. We have also managed the anticipated decline in our indirect auto portfolio as well as a heightened level of loan payoffs and paydowns that has obscured the strong, underlying loan production that has built through the year. Importantly, we are seeing a growing level of optimism across our customer base that is translating into the strongest new business production pipeline that we have seen in more than two years. This bodes positively for the year ahead where we expect to deliver low to mid-single digit loan growth for the full year 2025. Additionally, we are seeing deposit pricing fall across our markets which contributed to our strong margin expansion in the fourth quarter.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.69% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024 and 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 229 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is 18 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2024 and 5 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $61.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income decreased $316 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of a decrease of $243 thousand in loan interest income. The decline in loan interest income was due primarily to a decrease in average loans of $20.2 million. Interest income increased $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $30.5 million and higher loan interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $3.4 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense decreased $1.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and increased $702 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.6 million decrease was primarily as a result of a 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The $702 thousand increase was primarily a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $136.0 million.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to an increase of $3.1 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from an increase of $3.5 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024. This growth was partially offset by approximately $700 thousand in insurance proceeds received for property damage in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a rise of $3.0 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value increased in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The $3.2 million decrease from the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a decline of $1.4 million in personnel expenses, primarily from decreased health insurance costs of $668 thousand, as annual rebates were received in the fourth quarter, and a reduction of $400 thousand in mortgage commissions as mortgage activity slowed in the fourth quarter. There were also decreases in net occupancy expense, professional service expenses, and the ineffectiveness related to fair value hedges on municipal securities. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a decrease of $593 thousand in personnel expenses, related to the decline in health insurance costs previously noted.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.06 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023. The $17.7 million, or 2.3% annualized, increase during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of organic loan growth experienced in commercial owner-occupied real estate loans. As of December 31, 2024, loans held for investment increased $40.9 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, commercial owner-occupied real estate loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction, land, and development loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.62 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023. Deposits decreased by $94.8 million, or 2.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 from September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, deposits were essentially unchanged, from December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $935.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024 and $974.2 million as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to the seasonal decline in escrow accounts of approximately $35 million and a planned reduction of approximately $50 million in customer sweep deposits as part of balance sheet management. Deposits were essentially unchanged, year-over-year, with an increase in interest-bearing deposits offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.2 million, compared to $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 and $600 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity and increased loan balances.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.42% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.41% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.41% as of December 31, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.58% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.59% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.14% as of December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $26.67 at December 31, 2024, compared to $27.04 at September 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $18.2 million, partially offset by $14.0 million of net income after dividends paid. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax decrease in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of increases in long-term market interest rates during the period. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 9.92% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

