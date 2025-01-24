The European Magazine Releases Its Cybersecurity Focus Supplement, Featuring Insights From Information Security Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leads with Steve Durbin, Chief Executive of Information Security Forum, on how businesses must adapt to geopolitical risks and threats.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The European Magazine has released its Cybersecurity Focus supplement.The supplement leads with Steve Durbin, Chief Executive at Information Security Forum , on how businesses must adapt to geopolitical risks and cyber threats by focusing on key areas within their control to navigate uncertain times.Also includes articles from Callum Moore, Practice Lead, Cyber Simulation and Incident Response at ISF and Paul Watts, CISO Leadership and Strategy Advisory and Distinguished Analyst at ISF.Cybersecurity Focus is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition of The European.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european

