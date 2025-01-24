(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valve-Regulated Lead Acid Batteries, Military Applications, and Asia-Pacific Lead Their Categories Respectively

The global submarine battery market size reached USD 1.14 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.16% during 2025-2033. The burgeoning military and defense industry, rising need for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), and the escalating demand for reliable and robust submarine batteries are some of the key factors driving the market.

Submarine Battery Market Trends

At present, the increasing demand for navy submarines to launch ballistic missiles, perform rescue operations, and serve as the base of nuclear weapons is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for intelligence gathering, mine-hunting, scientific exploration, and ship-hull inspection to provide an accurate picture under the surface. This, along with the thriving military and defense industry, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Besides this, governments of several countries are investing in the military sector to construct nuclear-powered attack submarines, which is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries to reduce the weight of submarines and provide a high energy-to-weight ratio is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for energy efficient systems and hybrid marine propulsion systems across the globe. This, coupled with the growing demand for reliable and robust batteries that can deliver high currents, is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries to provide high surge currents at low temperatures around the world is offering a positive market outlook. The rising employment of VRLA batteries as uninterruptible power supply (UPS), emergency power supply systems, and telecommunications base stations is also supporting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global submarine battery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.

Type Insights

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the submarine battery market based on the type. This includes valve-regulated lead acid batteries, flooded lead acid batteries and others. According to the report, valve-regulated lead acid batteries represented the largest segment.

Application Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the submarine battery market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes civil and military. According to the report, military accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for submarine battery. Some of factors driving the Asia-Pacific submarine battery market are rising investments in the production of submarines by governments of various countries, increasing technological advancements, and thriving military and defense industry in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global submarine battery market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies include Champion Storage Battery Company Limited, EnerSys, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, GS Yuasa Corporation, Kokam Limited Company (Solaredge Technologies, Inc.), Korea Special Battery Co. Ltd., Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd., etc.

