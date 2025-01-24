Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 18, 2025 In Applied Therapeutics Lawsuit - APLT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Applied Therapeutics, ("Applied Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APLT ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Applied Therapeutics investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

APLT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on November 27, 2024, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for govorestat, the Company's lead drug candidate. The CRL indicated that the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it was unable to approve the NDA in its current form citing deficiencies in the clinical application. Following this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.21 per share on November 26, 2024, Applied Therapeutics' stock price fell to $8.57 per share on November 27, 2024 before falling further to $2.03 on November 29, 2024 and $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, a total decline of more than 80%. After market hours on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics disclosed it received a "warning letter" from the FDA referring to the clinical trial issues underlying the CRL. Applied Therapeutics' disclosure of the "warning letter" prompted a further decline in the stock price as investors discovered the seriousness and severity of the Company's clinical trial errors. From a closing market price of $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics' stock price fell to $1.69 per share on December 3, 2024 before falling further to $1.38 per share on December 4, 2024 and $1.29 per share on December 5, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Applied Therapeutics during the relevant time frame, you have until February 18, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

