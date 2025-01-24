Oral Hygiene Industry Guide 2019-2028: Country-Level Market Overviews, Data, Segmentation, Outlook, And Five Forces Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Hygiene Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The global Oral Hygiene market had total revenues of $47.27 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 18.98 billion units in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.5% for the five-year period 2023-2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $58.85 billion by the end of 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Oral Hygiene

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Oral Hygiene in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Oral Hygiene in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data

8 Oral Hygiene in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Oral Hygiene in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data

12 Oral Hygiene in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis

13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data

14 Oral Hygiene in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis

15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data

16 Oral Hygiene in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis

17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data

18 Oral Hygiene in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis

19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data

20 Oral Hygiene in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis

21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data

22 Oral Hygiene in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis

23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data

24 Oral Hygiene in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis

25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data

26 Oral Hygiene in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis

27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data

28 Oral Hygiene in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis

29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data

30 Company Profiles

30.1. Colgate-Palmolive Co.

30.2. The Procter & Gamble Co.

30.3. Unilever PLC

30.4. Haleon PLC

30.5. Yunnan Baiyao Group Co. Ltd.

30.6. Johnson & Johnson

30.7. Hawley & Hazel Chemical Co Zhongshan Ltd.

30.8. Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

30.9. Dabur India Limited

30.10. PT Ultra Prima Abadi

30.11. Sunstar Suisse SA

30.12. Lion Corporation

30.13. Kao Corporation

30.14. Orkla ASA

30.15. LG Corp.

30.16. Amorepacific Corp

30.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

30.18. Trisa AG

30.19. Aekyung Industrial Co. Ltd.

30.20. Maxill Inc.

31 Appendix

31.1. Methodology

31.2. About the Analyst

