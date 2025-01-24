CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2024 Results

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $5.8 million, or $4.32 basic and $3.38 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.66 basic and $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share.

Net interest margins (NIM) have generally trended up over the course the year. The Company's NIM also showed an upward trend through most of 2024, starting at 2.29% in the first quarter and climbing to 2.55% in the third quarter. The NIM had a slight decline to 2.44% in the fourth quarter, mainly due to an accrued interest charge-off related to a $2.5 million non-accrual loan and volatility in the net interest margin caused by Fed rate changes. Net interest income declined in 2024 primarily due to cost of funds pressure compared to 2023, with the cost of interest-bearing liabilities up 102 basis points for the year due to the high level of bank deposit rates and competition.

Loan portfolio balances decreased $25 million over the year due to high loan rates and the Company's balance sheet management strategy in support of the redemption of the remaining preferred stock. With the preferred stock redemptions completed we plan to resume growing the loan portfolio in 2025. Deposits decreased $35 million for the year due primarily to declines in our money market savings accounts reflecting rate cuts in the latter half of the year and increased demand for time deposits.

As of December 31, 2024, non-performing assets, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 0.98% and 0.81%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time-period is due to three non-accrual credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry. One of the non-accrual loans is a loan that was reported as 90 plus days and still accruing in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.26% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance deteriorated, as reflected in the increase in our asset quality ratios discussed above. For the year ending December 31, 2024, Banking Division net income was $6.5 million, which is up from $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. Excluding the sale-leaseback gain on sale, Banking Division net income for 2024 was $3.2 million. Improvements were the result of cost save initiatives, improving the trend in the net interest margin over the course of the year, and adjustments in the provision for credit losses on loans. The Mortgage Division improved to a $0.1 million net loss compared to $0.7 million net loss in 2023, the result of cost save initiatives while maintaining loan production levels similar to those in 2023, despite the continued challenges of high mortgage rates and housing affordability.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented,“During 2024, we were able to improve our operating results, redeem the remaining preferred stock and commence improvements on NIM. Cost controls resulted in reduced staffing at the Mortgage Division and helped it turn out its best operating results over the last three years, in a very challenging operating environment. We also reduced our portfolio loan growth during 2024, but with the preferred stock redemption completed we have begun to rebuild our commercial client pipelines with a keen focus on net interest margin contributions and concentration risks. While recent federal funds rate reductions and a positively sloped yield curve are welcome, they can create some short term 'bumpy' outcomes for the NIM, an area of significant focus for us in 2024.”

He concluded,“We can't overstate the significance of the final preferred stock redemption. We have simplified our capital structure and eliminated the potentially dilutive impact on our common stock, while improving our book value. Our focus for 2025 is earnings, efficiency and building a brighter future for the organization and its shareholders.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

