The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in animals, particularly in dogs, increasing humanization of pets, and ongoing advancements in veterinary diagnostics and treatments. Furthermore, poor diet or abrupt changes in diet is one of the factors contributing to GERD in pets. Overweight pets are more likely to develop GERD. For instance, according to a June 2024 study by ScienceDirect, the prevalence of obesity in dogs was estimated to be 35%. Certain breeds, especially brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds, are more susceptible to GERD. However, younger pups and brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs are at greater risk.

In addition, the trend towards overall pet health and wellness, coupled with development of specialized diets, is driving demand for products that manage gastrointestinal issues. Economic factors, such as rising disposable incomes and the growth of pet insurance, are also enabling pet owners to afford comprehensive veterinary care. According to a recent survey conducted by USA Today, a significant proportion of Americans are dedicating a substantial portion of their monthly income to pet care. A 26% of respondents spend between USD 51 and USD 100 per month on their dogs, while an equal percentage 26% allocate between USD 101 and USD 250 for their canine companions needs. In some cases, the total cost of dog ownership can reach as high as USD 5,000. Notably, two-thirds of respondents (66%) reported having to sacrifice their own needs to keep up with the rising expenses associated with pet ownership. Some individuals have resorted to taking out loans or seeking financial assistance to cover the costs of caring for their pets.

The market is further characterized by advancements in technology that have significantly improved the ability to detect and manage these conditions. Veterinarians now have access to more sophisticated imaging techniques, such as fluoroscopy and high-resolution endoscopy, which allow for real-time visualization of the esophagus and stomach during swallowing and digestion. Additionally, esophageal pH monitoring and impedance testing have been adapted for use in pets, providing valuable data on acid exposure and reflux events. Biomarker analysis, including measurement of pepsin in saliva or respiratory secretions, is emerging as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. These developments, combined with an improved understanding of breed-specific predispositions and risk factors, have enhanced early detection and treatment strategies for GERD in dogs and cats, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life for affected animals.

Governments often fund collaborative research programs that bring together universities, research institutions, and private companies to tackle veterinary health issues, including GERD. These programs facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources to accelerate advancements. Governments sponsor campaigns to raise awareness about GERD in animals among pet owners and veterinarians. These campaigns aim to educate the public on recognizing symptoms and seeking timely veterinary care.



