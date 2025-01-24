(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux disease market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Animal, By Mode, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market size was valued at USD 3.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.
The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in animals, particularly in dogs, increasing humanization of pets, and ongoing advancements in veterinary diagnostics and treatments. Furthermore, poor diet or abrupt changes in diet is one of the factors contributing to GERD in pets. Overweight pets are more likely to develop GERD. For instance, according to a June 2024 study by ScienceDirect, the prevalence of obesity in dogs was estimated to be 35%. Certain breeds, especially brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds, are more susceptible to GERD. However, younger pups and brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs are at greater risk.
In addition, the trend towards overall pet health and wellness, coupled with development of specialized diets, is driving demand for products that manage gastrointestinal issues. Economic factors, such as rising disposable incomes and the growth of pet insurance, are also enabling pet owners to afford comprehensive veterinary care. According to a recent survey conducted by USA Today, a significant proportion of Americans are dedicating a substantial portion of their monthly income to pet care. A 26% of respondents spend between USD 51 and USD 100 per month on their dogs, while an equal percentage 26% allocate between USD 101 and USD 250 for their canine companions needs. In some cases, the total cost of dog ownership can reach as high as USD 5,000. Notably, two-thirds of respondents (66%) reported having to sacrifice their own needs to keep up with the rising expenses associated with pet ownership. Some individuals have resorted to taking out loans or seeking financial assistance to cover the costs of caring for their pets.
The market is further characterized by advancements in technology that have significantly improved the ability to detect and manage these conditions. Veterinarians now have access to more sophisticated imaging techniques, such as fluoroscopy and high-resolution endoscopy, which allow for real-time visualization of the esophagus and stomach during swallowing and digestion. Additionally, esophageal pH monitoring and impedance testing have been adapted for use in pets, providing valuable data on acid exposure and reflux events. Biomarker analysis, including measurement of pepsin in saliva or respiratory secretions, is emerging as a non-invasive diagnostic tool. These developments, combined with an improved understanding of breed-specific predispositions and risk factors, have enhanced early detection and treatment strategies for GERD in dogs and cats, leading to better outcomes and improved quality of life for affected animals.
Governments often fund collaborative research programs that bring together universities, research institutions, and private companies to tackle veterinary health issues, including GERD. These programs facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources to accelerate advancements. Governments sponsor campaigns to raise awareness about GERD in animals among pet owners and veterinarians. These campaigns aim to educate the public on recognizing symptoms and seeking timely veterinary care.
Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global animal gastroesophageal reflux disease market report based on product, animal, mode, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Companies Profiled:
McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Boehringer Ingelheim. Zoetis Merck Elanco Ceva BioZyme Annamaet Petfoods Hill's Pet Nutrition Blue Buffalo Co.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.33 billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $5.23 billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.2.1.1. Increasing Pet Population & Expenditure
3.2.1.2. Rising Prevalence Of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) in Animals
3.2.1.3. Growing Advancement In Veterinary Medicine
3.2.1.4. Increase in RD Expenditure
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Requirements
3.2.2.2. Lack of awareness in developing regions.
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis
3.3. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Analysis Tools
3.4. COVID-19 Analysis
3.5. Estimated Pet Population, by key countries
Chapter 4. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis
4.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Diagnostics
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Laboratory Tests
4.4.3. Veterinary Imaging
4.5. Treatment
Chapter 5. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis
5.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Companion Animal
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Dogs
5.4.3. Cats
5.4.4. Horses
5.4.5. Other Companion Animal
5.5. Production Animal
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Cattle
5.5.3. Poultry
5.5.4. Swine
5.5.5. Sheep & Goats
5.5.6. Other Production Animal
Chapter 6. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis
6.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. OTC
6.5. Prescription
Chapter 7. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis
7.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Oral
7.5. Injectable
Chapter 8. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Movement Analysis
8.3. Global Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Size & Trend Analysis, Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
8.5. Retail Pharmacies
8.6. E-Commerce
Chapter 9. Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Dashboard
9.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 North America
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Participant Categorization
10.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis
10.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2023
10.4. Strategy Mapping
10.5. Company Profiles
McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Boehringer Ingelheim. Zoetis Merck Elanco Ceva BioZyme Annamaet Petfoods Hill's Pet Nutrition Blue Buffalo Co.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN24012025004107003653ID1109125559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.