Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's Police Custody Extended Till January 29

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai court on Friday extended Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad custody till January 29 in Saif Ali Khan attack case.

“There is considerable progress in the investigation but we need further custody for a detailed probe,” ANI quoted the Public Prosecutor.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested by Mumbai Police as the main suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case . According to police, Shehzad, broke into Saif Ali Khan's house and attacked him with a knife after a violent encounter.

Police suspect involvement of more people in attack

While seeking extension for Shehzad's custody, police expressed the possibility of involvement of more people in Saif Ali Khan attack. The police also mentioned that the suspect is not cooperating and informing about the sources of the weapon which he used for the crime.

Underlining the importance of a thorough investigation, the Mumbai court mentioned that further interrogation is necessary even for ascertaining the innocence of the accused. Nothing from the records inferred that arrest is illegal, the court observed, reported ANI.

Police need to match Shehzad's face with CCTV footage

During its appeal for extension of custody, the police officials cited that Shehzad will be needed in the custody to do the facial recognition match with CCTV footage. Additionally, they are yet to recover the pair of footwear she wore at the time of crime, but they have recovered a Gamcha (towel) of the accused.

"We are still to receive his shoes which he wore during the crime," the police added. Additionally, police will record the statement of Kolkata resident Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, whose Aadhar card accused used to buy a SIM card in Kolkata .