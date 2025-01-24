US Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants Begins, Over 500 'Criminals' Arrested, Hundreds Deported

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delivering on the promise to apprehend and deport“illegal criminals” from the United States, the Donald Trump-led administration launched a mass crackdown on Friday, January 24, arresting over 500 migrants. As many as 373 other migrants have been deported by military aircraft off the United States.

The mass crackdown on the immigrants have come days after Donald took oath of office to become the 47th President of the US.

“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals,” Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on social platform X. She added that“hundreds” were deported by military aircraft.

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she said. Also Read | What is Laken Riley Act against 'illegal aliens'? Are Indian immigrants at risk? Why is it criticised?

Donald Trump had long promised a crackdown on illegal immigration. A few days after taking over power from Joe Biden, Donald Trump began signing his a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry into the United States.

How the illegal immigrants were arrested and deported?

According to Newark city mayor Ras J Baraka, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Thursday raided a local establishment and detailed hundreds without producing a warrant.

He said, the immigration agents“raided a local establishment and detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant.” Also Read | Here's how Donald Trump reversed Biden-era policies, from 'only two sexes' to 'trade policies' | Rundown

The mayor said one of those detained during the raid was a US military veteran. He alleged that“this egregious act is in plain violation of the US Constitution.”