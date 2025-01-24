(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Capture Microdissection Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser capture microdissection market size is expected to reach USD 329 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.54% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for precise and detailed cellular analysis across various research and clinical applications. The growing focus on personalized medicine, advancements in genomics and proteomics, and rising investments in cancer research are key factors fueling the market growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the laser capture microdissection (LCM) market. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of precision medicine and advanced diagnostics, as researchers and healthcare professionals sought more detailed and accurate analytical tools. In addition, the growing focus on the virus has led to more research into how it works and the development of new diagnostic tools, increasing the demand for advanced technologies like LCM.

Moreover, the increasing funding for cancer research is significantly driving market growth. The growing investment is anticipated to enhance research capabilities and advancing technologies, thereby leading to increased adoption of laser capture microdissection for its precision in isolating specific cells and tissues for detailed analysis. Thus, researchers are better equipped to study cancer at a molecular level, leading to innovations in diagnostics and therapeutics.

However, the high cost is a significant factor anticipated to limit the adoption of LCM systems. The initial investment for LCM equipment is substantial, which can be a barrier for smaller laboratories or research settings with limited budgets. In addition to the high purchase price of the LCM systems, the costs for consumables such as slides, reagents, and other materials needed for each procedure are further expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Laser Capture Microdissection Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.66% in 2024. This is attributed to the recurring need for consumables such as caps, slides, reagents, and other materials essential for each LCM procedure.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.77% in 2024. This large share is mainly driven by the increasing application of LCM in clinical diagnostics, where precise cellular analysis is crucial for accurate disease diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.

Based on end-use, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.60% in 2024. This is attributed to the extensive use of LCM technologies in academic and research settings for studying complex biological processes, disease mechanisms, and developing new treatments. North America laser capture microdissection market has dominated the global market with a share of 35.97% in 2024. This is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in research and development (R&D), and the presence of key market players. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $203.1 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $329 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing demand for precision medicine

3.2.1.2. Rising incidence of cancer

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of laser capture microdissection systems

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Laser Capture Microdissection Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Laser Capture Microdissection Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Ultraviolet LCM

4.4.3. Infrared LCM

4.4.4. Ultraviolet & Infrared LCM

4.4.5. Immunofluorescence LCM

4.5. Consumables

4.5.2. Reagents & Media

4.5.3. Assay Kits

4.6. Software

4.7. Services

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Application Segment Dashboard

5.2. Laser Capture Microdissection Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Laser Capture Microdissection Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Research & Development

5.4.1. Research & development market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Molecular Biology

5.4.3. Cell Biology

5.4.4. Forensic Science

5.5. Diagnostics

Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. Laser Capture Microdissection Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Laser Capture Microdissection Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Academic & Research Institute

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

6.7. CRO

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis by Type, Application, End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecast and Trend Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing



Carl Zeiss Meditec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

Molecular Machines & Industries

Standard BioTools

Caresbio Laboratory

VitroVivo Biotech

GnomeDX Bruker

For more information about this report visit

