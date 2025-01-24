(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Premiumisation in an Inflation-Weary World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The window for premiumisation is narrowing in the coffee as coffee prices reach new highs and consumers look to cut back as they deal with an elevated cost of living. Successful premiumisation is still possible, but it will become more difficult and will need to follow one of three paths: luxury, wellness, or "permissible indulgence."

The Coffee Premiumisation in an Inflation-Weary World global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

