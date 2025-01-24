Multibank Group Named Best Global Regulated Broker 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, proudly announces its recognition as the 'Best Global Regulated Broker 2024' by the International Wealth Management and Financial Forum (IWMFIF) in Hong Kong.

The IWMFIF is a premier global that brings together leaders, investors, and innovators to celebrate excellence and discuss the latest trends in wealth management and investment. This accolade reflects MultiBank Group's commitment to upholding the highest standards in the financial sector.

Commenting on the award, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: "We are honored to be recognized as the Best Global Regulated Broker 2024. It reflects our dedication to innovation, integrity, and client-centric service. At MultiBank Group, we continually strive to deliver unparalleled trading solutions supported by robust regulatory compliance."

With a product portfolio of over 20,000 financial instruments, spanning forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets, the company offers clients a range of options. Supported by advanced trading platforms, superior liquidity, and multi-jurisdictional regulation, the Group ensures secure, transparent, and seamless services.

Established in 2005, MultiBank Group now serves over 2 million clients across 100 countries, managing a daily trading volume of more than $18.1 billion. With offices in key global hubs, MultiBank Group has received over 70 awards, establishing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 1 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $18.1 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 16+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

