The global pharmaceutical impurity synthesis and isolation services market size is forecast to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Pharmaceutical impurity testing, quantification, and analytical control strategies are important in optimizing safety, purity, and quality control for finished drug products and drug substances. Pharmaceutical impurities can arise from several sources and include reagents, starting materials and their contaminants, catalysts, intermediates, solvents, excipients and their contaminants, and degradation products.

The growing complexity of pharmaceutical formulations is also contributing to market growth. With the increasing development of biologics, complex generics, and novel drug delivery systems, the nature of impurities has become more diverse and challenging to identify. This complexity necessitates advanced analytical techniques and expert services for accurate impurity profiling. Companies seek specialized services to handle these requirements, driving demand for impurity synthesis and isolation services. Thus, the aforementioned factors contribute to market growth.

Moreover, continuous technological advancements in analytical techniques further driving the demand for impurity synthesis and isolation services. The development of more sophisticated methods, such as high-resolution mass spectrometry and advanced chromatographic techniques, enables more precise detection and characterization of impurities. Service providers that adopt and integrate these cutting-edge technologies would easily meet the growing needs of the pharmaceutical industry, further driving growth in the market.

Growing collaboration and outsourcing trends in the pharmaceutical industry play a significant role in the market dynamics. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing impurity synthesis and isolation to specialized service providers to focus on their core competencies and reduce operational costs. This outsourcing trend creates opportunities for service providers to expand their offerings and cater to global clients. Thus, the aforementioned factors are driving the growth of the market.

Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the isolation service segment dominated the market with a share of 40.04% in 2024. Isolation of impurities is a fundamental aspect of ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Regulatory agencies require comprehensive impurity profiles, which necessitate effectively isolating these substances from drug formulations.

Based on impurity type, the inorganic impurities segment dominated the market in 2024. Technological advancements have played a significant role in dominating the segment of inorganic impurities. Innovations in analytical techniques, such as Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS), have greatly enhanced the ability to detect and quantify inorganic impurities with high sensitivity and accuracy.

Based on technique, the chromatography segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Increasing complexity of pharmaceutical formulations is driving the demand for advanced chromatographic techniques. Modern drugs, including biologics, peptides, and complex generics, often involve intricate mixtures that require proper separation methods.

Based on application, the commercial manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Growing global pharmaceutical market and expanding pharmaceutical production facilities worldwide are contributing to the segment's growth. As pharmaceutical companies increase their production capacities and enter new markets, the need for reliable impurity analysis services grows significantly.

Based on end use, the biotech and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies' significant investment in research and development (R&D) is contributing to the segment's growth. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.07% in 2024. The regional revenue growth is owing to high R&D activities and government initiatives. Moreover, strong presence of pharmaceutical companies and outsourcing service providers is another major factor expected to propel market growth. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.94 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Stringent Regulatory Landscape

3.2.1.2. Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

3.2.1.3. Technological Advancement in Analytical Testing

3.2.1.4. Growing Outsourcing Trend in the Market

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled workforce

3.2.2.2. Contractual Obligation

3.3. Pricing Model Analysis

3.4. Technology Landscape

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market; Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Synthesis Services

4.5. Isolation Services

4.6. Analytical Services

Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: Impurity Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market; Impurity Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Impurity Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Inorganic Impurities

5.5. Organic impurities

5.6. Residual Solvents

Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market; Technique Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Technique, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Chromatography

6.4.1. Chromatography market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. HPLC

6.4.3. Gas Chromatography

6.4.4. Preparative Chromatography

6.5. Spectroscopy

6.5.2. Mass Spectroscopy

6.5.3. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

6.6. Crystallization

6.7. Hyphenated Techniques

Chapter 7. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market; Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Commercial Manufacturing

7.5. Drug Development

7.6. Quality Control

7.7. Regulatory Compliance

Chapter 8. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Market; End Use Movement Analysis

8.3. Global Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis and Isolation Services Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5. Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Chapter 9. Pharmaceutical Impurity Synthesis And Isolation Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Service, Impurity Type, Technique, Application, End Use

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

10.3. Company Profiles



Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Wuxi AppTec

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance

Intertek Group

Almac Group

Cambrex

Pharmaron

Laboratory Corporation of America

Syngene International

PCI Pharma Services

Catalent

Symeres

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Frontage Labs Veeda Clinical Research

