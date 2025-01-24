Growth In Logistics Business Outsourcing : CAGR Of 5.7% Drives Market To $2.1 Trillion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Logistics Business Outsourcing Market by Mode of (Air Freight, Ocean Carriers, Railways, and Roadways), and End User (Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the logistics business outsourcing market size was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.1 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Get Research Report Sample Pages :



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario



The Ukraine-Russia conflict can disrupt supply chains, especially in regions directly affected by the conflict or those reliant on trade routes passing through the region. Logistics operations may experience delays, interruptions, or rerouting of shipments, impacting the efficiency and reliability of outsourced logistics services.



In addition, heightened geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions can increase the demand for risk management services within LBO. Companies may seek specialized logistics providers capable of mitigating geopolitical risks, diversifying supply chain networks, and ensuring business continuity amid uncertain geopolitical conditions.



The pharmaceuticals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



On the basis of end user, the pharmaceuticals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to pharmaceuticals often requiring precise temperature control throughout the supply chain to preserve product integrity and efficacy. Specialized logistics providers offer temperature-controlled storage, transportation, and distribution services (e.g., cold chain logistics) to ensure the safe and effective delivery of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, biologics, and specialty medicines. However, the food and beverage segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.52% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the food and beverage industry operating within a complex supply chain characterized by perishable goods, strict regulatory requirements, and varying consumer demands. Outsourcing logistics allows companies to leverage specialized expertise in managing temperature-controlled storage, transportation, and distribution to ensure food safety and quality compliance.



The ocean carriers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



On the basis of mode of transport, the ocean carriers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to ocean freight accounting for a substantial portion of global trade volume, especially for transporting goods across continents. As international trade continues to grow, businesses rely heavily on ocean carriers to facilitate the movement of goods between major trading regions. However, the ocean carriers segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.08% from 2023 to 2032, This is attributed to ocean carriers benefiting from economies of scale, allowing them to transport large volumes of goods efficiently and cost-effectively. By leveraging large container vessels and efficient shipping networks, ocean carriers can offer competitive pricing and reliable transit times for LBO clients.



Procure the Research Report Now :



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032



On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the logistics business outsourcing market revenue. This is attributed to North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, comprising the world's largest and most diverse economies. The region is home to a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, technology, automotive, and consumer goods, all of which rely on efficient logistics and supply chain solutions. The size and diversity of the North American economy drive the demand for outsourced logistics services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.14% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to Asia-Pacific being home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The region's economic growth has driven increased industrialization, urbanization, and consumption, resulting in rising demand for efficient logistics and supply chain services.



Leading Market Players :



inexia (sncf group)



UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC.



XPO Logistics, Inc.



DHL International GmbH



Kuehne + Nagel International AG



FedEx Corporation



Deutsche Bahn AG



Nippon Express Co., Ltd.



DSV A/S



A.P. Moller - Maersk



Inquire Before Buying :



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global logistics business outsourcing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Read More Reports :



Automotive OEM Telematics Market





Motorcycle Battery Market





Crossovers Market





Integrated Traffic Systems Market





Luxury Car Rental Market





Superyacht Market





About us :



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.