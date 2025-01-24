Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Hosts Technology & Manufacturing Day, Features Gravity SUV

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most-advanced electric vehicles, is showcasing its Lucid Gravity SUV today during its & Day. According to the announcement, the event is being held at the company's Arizona factory. In addition to highlighting the new EV, the event provided an overview of the car's enabling technologies as well as an independent third-party analysis of the cost effectiveness of manufacturing the innovations. The company also announced its next-generation drive unit, Atlas, which is in development and undergoing extensive testing, and also reported that so far this year, it has delivered more cars than in all of 2023.

“Today demonstrates how the Lucid Gravity is set to be the best SUV ever, showcasing its revolutionary package and attributes only made possible with the technologies Lucid has pioneered,” said Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson in the press release.“Our drive unit is one of several important enabling technologies, delivering next-level performance, collectively enabling a lower cost for our powertrain system than our competitors. Simply put, our vehicles go farther with less, unlocking significant cost and mass savings as we scale.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. Its flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900 in the United States. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit .

