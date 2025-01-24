Healthcare Digital Signage Market Top Players, Trends & Growth Graph By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Healthcare digital signage refers to the use of digital displays to communicate critical information within healthcare environments. These systems can include various types of displays, such as patient information boards, wayfinding systems, interactive kiosks, and digital menus. The integration of digital signage enhances communication between healthcare providers and patients, improving the overall patient experience.

In addition to facilitating the efficient dissemination of vital information, healthcare digital signage promotes engagement by delivering real-time updates, health education, and wellness tips in an easily digestible format. This aids in better patient understanding of their treatment options, appointment schedules, and health conditions.

Market Dynamics Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions drives the global market

The growing focus on improving patient engagement is driving the widespread adoption of digital signage solutions in healthcare settings. Digital signage provides real-time updates, appointment reminders, and health-related content, enhancing the overall patient experience. Interactive displays in waiting areas help alleviate anxiety by offering calming visuals, while ensuring seamless communication throughout the entire patient care process.

In September 2024, Five Faces highlighted how digital signage in hospitals enhances patient experiences by delivering key information at every stage of care, from pre-admission to post-discharge. As healthcare providers prioritize patient-centered care, digital signage becomes an essential tool in improving communication, boosting patient satisfaction, and fostering deeper engagement throughout the care journey.

Integration of AI and data analytics creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of AI and data analytics in healthcare digital signage offers a valuable opportunity to boost engagement and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging these technologies, healthcare providers can deliver personalized content based on patient behavior, preferences, and real-time data. AI analyzes patient interactions to identify patterns, enabling providers to tailor displayed content, enhance communication, and elevate patient experiences.

For example, in December 2024, Comcast Smart Solutions collaborated with Rivalry Tech and LetzChat to expand its digital signage portfolio. This partnership aims to optimize fulfillment times and improve customer experiences across various sectors, including healthcare. This trend highlights the transformative impact of AI, enabling more customized content that not only enhances patient care but also streamlines healthcare operations.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the healthcare digital signage market , capturing the largest revenue share, driven by factors such as rapid digital transformation, the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and heightened awareness of preventive healthcare measures. The region's strong healthcare infrastructure and the ongoing shift toward patient-centered care have further fueled the demand for digital signage solutions. Moreover, healthcare digital signage is increasingly being utilized to deliver educational content in medical settings, improving patient engagement and communication.

Key Highlights



The global healthcare digital signage market size was valued at USD 7,512.86 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 8,795.71 million in 2025 to reach USD 19,702.78 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on components, the global healthcare digital signage market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on display type, the global market is divided into LCD, LED, and OLED. The LCD segment dominates the global market.

Based on type, the global market is categorized into video walls, video screens, transparent LED screens, digital posters, and kiosks. The video walls segment is anticipated to exhibit the most significant CAGR.

Based on location, the global healthcare digital signage market is divided into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment dominates the global market.

Based on application, the global market is divided into wayfinding and navigation, information and education, & advertising and promotion. The wayfinding and navigation segment owns the highest market share. North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

Panasonic CorporationLG Electronics Inc.Philips (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.Sony Group CorporationSharp CorporationDaktronics, Inc.Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.Keywest Technology, Inc. Recent Developments

In September 2024 , Rise Vision introduced a new screen-sharing feature, which allows users to wirelessly share content from any device to displays running its digital signage software. This feature enhances collaboration by enabling seamless communication in healthcare facilities, allowing real-time updates, patient information, and educational content to be easily shared across multiple devices.

Segmentation

By ComponentHardwareSoftwareServicesBy Display TypeLCDLEDOLEDBy TypeVideo WallsVideo ScreenTransparent LED ScreenDigital PosterKiosksBy LocationIndoorOutdoorBy ApplicationWayfinding and NavigationInformation and EducationAdvertising and PromotionBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificThe Middle East and AfricaCentral & South America