Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


1/24/2025 2:45:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 703 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
16 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 248 33.00 33.16 32.84 239 184
MTF CBOE 3 496 33.00 33.16 32.84 115 368
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
17 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 369 33.04 33.48 32.74 243 472
MTF CBOE 3 820 33.07 33.52 32.74 126 327
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
20 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.14 34.60 33.32 273 120
MTF CBOE 3 934 34.17 34.58 33.84 134 425
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
21 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.17 34.58 33.64 273 360
MTF CBOE 4 000 34.13 34.56 33.68 136 520
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
22 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 836 33.27 33.68 32.98 260 704
MTF CBOE 4 000 33.27 33.60 32.98 133 080
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 57 703 33.54 34.60 32.98 1 935 560

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 January 2025 441 32.90 32.92 32.80 14 509
17 January 2025 359 32.69 32.80 32.60 11 736
20 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
21 January 2025 1 611 33.86 34.10 33.60 54 548
22 January 2025 1 589 33.30 33.64 33.00 52 914
Total 4 000 133 707


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 January 2025 600 33.10 33.20 33.00 19 860
17 January 2025 1 500 33.38 33.60 33.20 50 070
20 January 2025 2 400 34.01 34.60 33.40 81 624
21 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 500 151 554

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.

On 22 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 479 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

  • p250124E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

