Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
Date
1/24/2025 2:45:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 57 703 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 16 January 2025
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 248
| 33.00
| 33.16
| 32.84
| 239 184
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 496
| 33.00
| 33.16
| 32.84
| 115 368
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 17 January 2025
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 369
| 33.04
| 33.48
| 32.74
| 243 472
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 820
| 33.07
| 33.52
| 32.74
| 126 327
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 20 January 2025
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 000
| 34.14
| 34.60
| 33.32
| 273 120
|
| MTF CBOE
| 3 934
| 34.17
| 34.58
| 33.84
| 134 425
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 21 January 2025
| Euronext Brussels
| 8 000
| 34.17
| 34.58
| 33.64
| 273 360
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 000
| 34.13
| 34.56
| 33.68
| 136 520
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 22 January 2025
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 836
| 33.27
| 33.68
| 32.98
| 260 704
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 000
| 33.27
| 33.60
| 32.98
| 133 080
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 57 703
| 33.54
| 34.60
| 32.98
| 1 935 560
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 January 2025 to 22 January 2025:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 16 January 2025
| 441
| 32.90
| 32.92
| 32.80
| 14 509
| 17 January 2025
| 359
| 32.69
| 32.80
| 32.60
| 11 736
| 20 January 2025
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 21 January 2025
| 1 611
| 33.86
| 34.10
| 33.60
| 54 548
| 22 January 2025
| 1 589
| 33.30
| 33.64
| 33.00
| 52 914
| Total
| 4 000
|
|
|
| 133 707
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 16 January 2025
| 600
| 33.10
| 33.20
| 33.00
| 19 860
| 17 January 2025
| 1 500
| 33.38
| 33.60
| 33.20
| 50 070
| 20 January 2025
| 2 400
| 34.01
| 34.60
| 33.40
| 81 624
| 21 January 2025
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 22 January 2025
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 4 500
|
|
|
| 151 554
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 405 shares.
On 22 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 479 own shares, or 4.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
