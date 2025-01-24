ASSA ABLOY Acquires Uhlmann & Zacher Gmbh In Germany

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Uhlmann & Zacher GmbH ('Uhlmann & Zacher'), a German supplier of access control handles and knobs and corresponding software.

"I am very pleased to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. This delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"We are thrilled to welcome Uhlmann & Zacher to ASSA ABLOY. With over 30 years of expertise and a strong reputation for innovation in electronic locking systems, it is a perfect addition to our portfolio. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve customers in Germany and internationally. Together, we look forward to driving even greater value for our customers," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Uhlmann & Zacher was established in 1990 and has some 110 employees. The main office and factory are located in Waldbüttelbrunn, Bavaria, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 21 (approx. MSEK 240) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

