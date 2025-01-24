Tryg Shares Are Traded Ex-Dividend
Date
1/24/2025 2:18:30 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, 24 January 2025, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 1.95.
