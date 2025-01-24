عربي


1/24/2025 2:18:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 24th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 23rd January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,173
Lowest price per share (pence): 678.00
Highest price per share (pence): 692.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 682.8233

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 682.8233 10,173 678.00 692.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
23 January 2025 08:14:12 118 692.00 XLON 00319633119TRLO1
23 January 2025 08:49:31 82 691.00 XLON 00319647132TRLO1
23 January 2025 08:49:31 41 691.00 XLON 00319647133TRLO1
23 January 2025 09:04:38 58 691.00 XLON 00319654428TRLO1
23 January 2025 09:04:38 67 691.00 XLON 00319654429TRLO1
23 January 2025 09:04:38 17 687.00 XLON 00319654432TRLO1
23 January 2025 10:11:12 125 688.00 XLON 00319692470TRLO1
23 January 2025 10:11:12 125 688.00 XLON 00319692471TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:11:31 252 688.00 XLON 00319694395TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:19:26 292 688.00 XLON 00319694522TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:19:26 159 688.00 XLON 00319694523TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:31:07 54 687.00 XLON 00319694906TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:31:07 31 687.00 XLON 00319694907TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:31:07 42 687.00 XLON 00319694908TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:38:00 44 687.00 XLON 00319695051TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:38:00 85 687.00 XLON 00319695052TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:06 17 687.00 XLON 00319695472TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:06 85 687.00 XLON 00319695473TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:06 25 687.00 XLON 00319695474TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:11 4 684.00 XLON 00319695478TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:11 5 684.00 XLON 00319695479TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:50 1 684.00 XLON 00319695496TRLO1
23 January 2025 11:59:58 244 684.00 XLON 00319695517TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:01:12 121 683.00 XLON 00319695577TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:01:12 58 683.00 XLON 00319695578TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:17:29 36 685.00 XLON 00319695990TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:17:29 30 685.00 XLON 00319695991TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:17:29 32 685.00 XLON 00319695992TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 118 684.00 XLON 00319696795TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696796TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696797TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 19 684.00 XLON 00319696798TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 99 684.00 XLON 00319696799TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 117 684.00 XLON 00319696800TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:44:22 204 682.00 XLON 00319696801TRLO1
23 January 2025 12:59:55 85 682.00 XLON 00319697781TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:07:28 37 682.00 XLON 00319698116TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:07:28 85 682.00 XLON 00319698117TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:51:53 128 680.00 XLON 00319701128TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:51:54 126 679.00 XLON 00319701129TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:52:14 128 681.00 XLON 00319701148TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:52:14 254 681.00 XLON 00319701149TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:52:15 143 680.00 XLON 00319701150TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:52:48 123 681.00 XLON 00319701156TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:52:48 1,227 682.00 XLON 00319701157TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:53:06 122 680.00 XLON 00319701166TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:53:06 243 680.00 XLON 00319701167TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:53:36 86 679.00 XLON 00319701250TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:56:42 40 679.00 XLON 00319701442TRLO1
23 January 2025 13:56:42 86 679.00 XLON 00319701443TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:15:25 120 678.00 XLON 00319702912TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:15:25 11 678.00 XLON 00319702913TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:15:25 109 678.00 XLON 00319702914TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:15:39 245 680.00 XLON 00319702936TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:41:13 128 679.00 XLON 00319707023TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:41:13 128 679.00 XLON 00319707024TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:41:13 10 679.00 XLON 00319707025TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:41:13 117 679.00 XLON 00319707026TRLO1
23 January 2025 14:44:51 60 678.00 XLON 00319707413TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:47:14 240 679.00 XLON 00319711565TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:48:54 214 679.00 XLON 00319711686TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:48:54 23 679.00 XLON 00319711687TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:53:03 74 680.00 XLON 00319711935TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:53:03 117 680.00 XLON 00319711936TRLO1
23 January 2025 15:58:07 92 679.00 XLON 00319712455TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 274 682.00 XLON 00319713699TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 35 682.00 XLON 00319713700TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 79 682.00 XLON 00319713701TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 82 682.00 XLON 00319713702TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 390 682.00 XLON 00319713703TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 89 682.00 XLON 00319713704TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 280 683.00 XLON 00319713705TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:16:52 75 683.00 XLON 00319713706TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 41 684.00 XLON 00319713890TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 81 684.00 XLON 00319713891TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 309 684.00 XLON 00319713892TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 390 684.00 XLON 00319713893TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 80 684.00 XLON 00319713894TRLO1
23 January 2025 16:18:24 326 684.00 XLON 00319713895TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

