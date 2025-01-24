عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


1/24/2025 2:18:30 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
24 January 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 23 January 2025 it had purchased a total of 1,159 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,159 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 390.40p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 390.20p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 390.29p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 370,037,551 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 370,037,551.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
23/01/2025 11:59:58 GBp 273 390.20 XLON xeaNMGYOVOO
23/01/2025 11:59:58 GBp 17 390.20 XLON xeaNMGYOVRH
23/01/2025 11:59:58 GBp 28 390.20 XLON xeaNMGYOVRJ
23/01/2025 11:59:58 GBp 347 390.20 XLON xeaNMGYOVRL
23/01/2025 11:57:25 GBp 487 390.40 XLON xeaNMGYOT$a
23/01/2025 11:45:32 GBp 4 390.40 XLON xeaNMGYO4qt
23/01/2025 11:42:39 GBp 3 390.40 XLON xeaNMGYO5Iu

MENAFN24012025004107003653ID1109125001


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search