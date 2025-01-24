عربي


Al Misnad Holds Phone Call With Turkish Deputy FM


1/24/2025 2:14:54 AM

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, held a phone call yesterday with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkiye H E Berris Ekinci extended Qatar's condolences to the government and people of Turkiye for the victims of the recent fire in Bolu Province.

The Peninsula

