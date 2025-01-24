U.S. Decides Leadership In Digital Financial Technology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Donald J. signed an executive order to establish regulatory clarity for digital and secure Americaآ's position as the worldآ's leader in the digital asset economy, driving innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans.

The Executive Order establishes the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital finance.

The Working Group will be tasked with developing a regulatory framework governing digital assets, including stablecoins, and evaluating the creation of a strategic national digital assets stockpile.

The Working Group will be chaired by the White House AI & Crypto Czar and include the Secretary of the Treasury, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the heads of other relevant departments and agencies.

The White House AI & Crypto Czar will engage leading experts in digital assets and digital markets to ensure that the actions of the Working Group are informed by expertise beyond the Federal Government.

The Executive Order directs departments and agencies with identifying and making recommendations to the Working Group on any regulations and other agency actions affecting the digital assets sector that should be rescinded or modified.

The Executive Order prohibits agencies from undertaking any action to establish, issue, or promote central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The Executive Order revokes the previous Administrationآ's Digital Assets Executive Order and the Treasury Departmentآ's Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets which suppressed innovation and undermined U.S. economic liberty and global leadership in digital finance.

President Trump will help make the United States the center of digital financial technology innovation by halting aggressive enforcement actions and regulatory overreach that have stifled crypto innovation under previous administrations.

President Trumpآ's policy vision marks an unprecedented step towards welcoming in a new era for digital financial technology; one in which President Trumpآ's administration will work towards ensuring innovation thrives, regulatory frameworks are clear, and economic liberty is protected.

The growth of digital financial technology in America must remain unhindered by restrictive regulations or unnecessary government interference. (end) asj

