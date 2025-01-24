Zoomcar To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On 14 February 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, ('Zoomcar') or the ('Company') (NASDAQ: ZCAR ), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, plans to report its and operating results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024 before markets open on February 14, 2025. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website href="" rel="nofollow" zoomca .

The Company management will host a live Zoom Webinar at 8.00 am Eastern Time (US) on Friday, February 14, 2025 to discuss the financial results and provide corporate updates. A link to the call will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" zoomca prior to the call. Following the webinar, a replay of the webinar, along with the earnings press release will be available at the same website.

Investors and analysts that wish to submit questions to management should send an email to [email protected] by 10:00 am ET on Monday, February 10, 2025.

About Zoomcar :

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release includes statements that are or maybe considered, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for statements of historical facts, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions relating to the Company's revenue, earnings, margins, growth rates and other financial results for future periods and these assumptions entail significant risk and uncertainty including but not limited to risks identified in the Company's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on the Company's website. You can identify forward-looking statements with words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates" or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology related to Company's strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

Press Contact :

[email protected]



Investors Contact :

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED