Chinese Wok Announces Entire Menu at ₹149 from Jan 24-26

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, January 23, 2025 – Chinese Wok, India’s largest Chinese restaurant chain, proudly celebrates the 76th Republic Day with an irresistible offer that’s sure to excite food lovers nationwide. From January 24th to January 26th, the entire menu will be available at just ₹149. This much-anticipated offer is part of the brand's commitment to providing value-driven deals that enhance customer satisfaction and engagement.

With a presence in over 200 locations across 30+ cities, Chinese Wok has become a household name, bringing bold Desi-Chinese flavors and an unmatched dining experience to millions. The brand continues to delight customers with its wide-ranging menu and vibrant culinary offerings.

This special initiative is backed by Lenexis Foodworks, one of India’s leading food service companies. Renowned for managing successful Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands like Chinese Wok, Big Bowl, and The Momo Co., Lenexis Foodworks has redefined the dining experience through its blend of affordability, quality, and innovation.

“At Chinese Wok, we proudly celebrate India’s 76th Republic Day by uniting people over delicious meals with a special ₹149 offer. This day honors the spirit of unity and pride that defines our nation, and our menu reflects this with flavors loved across India. We invite families, friends, and food lovers to come together and enjoy Desi-Chinese dishes made with fresh ingredients and served with the highest standards of hygiene and quality,” said Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder and Director Lenexis Foodworks.

Chinese Wok’s Republic Day offer of the entire menu at ₹149 is a part of its strategy to enhance customer engagement through value-driven promotions during significant events of national celebrations. Alongside this, popular deals like the ₹99 Superrr Bowl, Wok Wednesday Buy 1 Get 1 Free, and Super Sundays @ ₹149 continue to delight diners, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to Desi-Chinese cuisine at exceptional value.

Chinese Wok has become a favorite among Desi-Chinese lovers, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for the cuisine is on the rise. With a focus on vibrant dining experiences and catering to diverse palates, the brand continues to bring exceptional moments to its growing customer base.





