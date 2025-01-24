Agrigenomics Market Size To Worth USD 9.83 Billion By The Year 2032 With A 9.17 % CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agrigenomics

Agrigenomics include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Agrigenomics market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (アグリゲノミクス市場), Korea (농업유전학 시장), china (农业基因组市场), French (Marché de l'agrogénomique), German (Agrargenomik-Markt), and Italy (Il mercato dell'agrigenomica), etc.

The Agrigenomics Market Size is valued at USD 4.52 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 9.83 Billion by the year 2032 at a 9.17 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2032.

List of the Top Key Players of the Market:

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) LGC Limited (UK) Illumina, Inc. (US) Zoetis Inc. (US). Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Analysis

By Sequencer Types –

Sanger sequencing

Illumina hi seq family

Pacbio sequencers

Solid sequencers

Other sequencer types

By Application

Crops

Livestock

By Objective

DNA extraction & purification

DNA/RNA sequencing

Genotyping

Gene expression profiling

Marker-assisted selection

GMO/trait purity testing

Other objectives

Regional Analysis:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Agrigenomics International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Agrigenomics Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Agrigenomics Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Agrigenomics Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Agrigenomics Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Agrigenomics with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Agrigenomics Market Research Report

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Agrigenomics Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Agrigenomics Market?

What are the Agrigenomics market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Agrigenomics market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Agrigenomics market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

