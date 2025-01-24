(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Governance Risk And Compliance (GRC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 44224.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, China, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, France, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled ACL Services Ltd. Dba Galvanize, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Corporater AS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Mega International SA, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ROBERT HALF INC, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Driver

Businesses face increasing challenges in managing their governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes due to the complex regulatory environment and evolving threats. Managers require effective solutions to manage business processes, intellectual property, social media governance, and cyberthreats. GRC platforms help organizations meet compliance requirements, manage risks, and enforce policies. Trends in GRC include cloud deployment, real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and AI/ML. Industries like construction and engineering, transportation and logistics, and financial institutions are adopting GRC solutions. However, high implementation expenses and the complexity of integration remain challenges. Risk management and compliance solutions like Azure Purview, MetricStream, Oracle's eGRC suite, EC-Council, and Wolters Kluwer provide tools for audit management, policy management, and compliance management. With the increasing use of IoT devices and cybersecurity attacks, GRC platforms are essential for managing risks and ensuring regulatory compliance in IT telecom, AI, and ML. Regulatory compliance resources such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, GDPR, COBIT, and HIPAA require organizations to implement GRC processes. GRC platforms help businesses stay compliant and mitigate risks in a globalized economy. Technology integration and the adoption of AI and ML are key trends in GRC, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

Advanced Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) platforms are evolving to leverage new technologies such as mobile technology, big data, social media, and cloud computing. These technologies simplify compliance execution and enable better business performance. Cloud computing, in particular, offers centralized administration and control, SLA-backed agreements, and vendor-managed infrastructure. It eliminates the need for users to maintain IT infrastructure or install additional software, making access to services and applications convenient and efficient. The market focus is transitioning from mere compliance to improved business outcomes.

Market Challenges



Businesses rely on Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) platforms to manage and mitigate risks associated with their sensitive data, particularly when using cloud technologies. While cloud services offer convenience and ease of access, they also introduce new security challenges. As a third-party service provider gains access to a company's data, potential risks include unauthorized access, data breaches, and compliance violations. The public nature of the cloud makes it more susceptible to cyber-attacks, and the ease of procuring and accessing cloud services can create vulnerabilities within computer networks. Organizations must implement security measures, such as multi-factor authentication, encryption, and access controls, to protect their data in the cloud environment. GRC platforms help businesses manage these risks by providing a centralized solution for policy management, risk assessment, and compliance reporting.

Segment Overview

This governance risk and compliance (grc) platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 On-premises 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Software 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 On-premises- On-premises Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) platforms are crucial for organizations to manage their corporate governance, risk management, and compliance functions effectively. These platforms consist of three essential dimensions: governance, risk management, and compliance. Governance involves the implementation of structural policies and reforms to ensure the organization's management adheres to ethical business practices. Risk management identifies and manages various risks, including operational risks, financial risks, and fraud. Compliance encompasses policies, procedures, and adherence to rules and regulations framed by regulatory bodies. On-premises GRC platforms automate reporting and documentation processes and support international standards such as GAAP and IFRS. HighBond and RSA Archer are examples of on-premises GRC platforms that streamline collaboration, automate tasks, and deliver best practices. The cost of on-premises GRC solutions ranges from USD200,000 to USD600,000, making it a preferred choice for large-sized businesses. The market for on-premises GRC platforms is growing due to the launch of innovative solutions tailored to specific industries and technologies. For instance, Credo AI's GRC platform is designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems, enabling organizations to manage the unique risks associated with AI deployments. By providing comprehensive GRC capabilities, these platforms help businesses navigate regulatory requirements and ensure responsible and compliant use of technology.

Research Analysis

The Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform market is a dynamic and evolving industry focused on helping businesses manage complex regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across various domains. These platforms enable managers to streamline business processes, monitor social media governance, and address cyberthreats, intellectual property concerns, and the changing regulatory environment. The integration of technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, into GRC solutions has become essential for financial institutions and other organizations in the IT, telecom, and other sectors. However, the high implementation expenses and complexity of integration can pose challenges. Software solutions like Azure Purview, MetricStream, and Oracle's eGRC suite offer comprehensive risk management and compliance capabilities to help organizations navigate these challenges and maintain a competitive edge in today's globalized business landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform market is a dynamic and evolving industry that helps businesses manage complex regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across various industries and sectors. GRC platforms enable managers to streamline business processes, monitor social media governance, and address cyberthreats related to intellectual property and changing regulatory environments. Costs are a significant consideration in GRC implementation, with high expenses associated with on-premises deployment and technology integration. However, the benefits of implementing GRC solutions, such as audit management, risk management, policy management, and compliance management, outweigh the costs. Construction and engineering, transportation and logistics, and financial institutions are some industries that heavily rely on GRC platforms to manage compliance requirements and mitigate risks. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and globalization is transforming the GRC landscape. The increasing use of IoT devices and the rise of cybersecurity attacks pose new challenges for GRC platforms. Risk management solutions and compliance solutions, such as Azure Purview, MetricStream, Oracle's eGRC suite, IT Telecom, EC-Council, and Wolters Kluwer, are addressing these challenges with innovative software offerings. Regulatory compliance resources, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, GDPR, COBIT, and HIPAA, are driving the demand for GRC platforms in various industries. The complexity of integration and high implementation expenses remain challenges for organizations implementing GRC solutions. Nevertheless, the benefits of improved risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency make GRC platforms an essential investment for businesses in today's dynamic regulatory environment.

