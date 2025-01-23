(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global premature ejaculation market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.53 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. High efficacy of off-label premature ejaculation drugs is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of nanotechnology in premature ejaculation treatment drugs. However, side effects associated with premature ejaculation treatment drugs poses a challenge. Key market players include A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Futura Medical Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LloydsPharmacy, NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, and Veru Inc.. Continue Reading







Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Route Of Administration (Oral and Topical), Drug Class (SSRIs, PDE5 inhibitors, Amide anesthetics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Absorption Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Futura Medical Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LloydsPharmacy, NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals Inc., Niksan Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Plethora Solutions Ltd., Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sunrise Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, and Veru Inc.

The Premature Ejaculation (PE) treatment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of PE, also known as rapid or early ejaculation. PE affects individuals during sexual intercourse, leading to incapability to control ejaculation, causing distress and dissatisfaction. Both lifelong PE and acquired PE are treated with various methods. Psychological factors such as anxiety, depression, and poor body image, as well as biological factors like hormone levels, inflammation, infection, and inherited traits, can contribute to PE. Pharmaceutical companies are launching new treatments, with approvals for Promescent, Zertane, and Tramadol hydrochloride. Strategic collaborations and clinical trials are underway for Dapoxetine, Westoxeti, and other medications. Diagnostic tools like Fortacin spray and local anaesthetics are also gaining popularity. However, travel restrictions, resources shortages, and delays due to clinical trials and regulatory approvals pose challenges. Alternative treatment methods like behavioral techniques, lifestyle modifications, and digital health platforms are also being explored. Companies like Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Menarini, Teva, Sunrise Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Vivus are leading the market. PE is a common sexual health issue, and medical assistance and healthcare resources are essential for individuals seeking treatment. However, side effects like nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia from pharmaceutical treatments can limit their use. Behavioral therapy and interventions like glans sensitivity desensitization and planning techniques are effective alternatives. Analgesics and combination therapies are also being explored.

Nanotechnology, introduced in the 1980s, offers innovative solutions for developing drug delivery systems in medicine. In the field of premature ejaculation treatment, PDE5 inhibitors like tadalafil, sildenafil, and vardenafil are commonly used off-label due to their ability to inhibit the PDE5 isoenzyme. However, these drugs have poor aqueous solubility, leading to low bioavailability and unwanted side effects such as facial flushing, headache, nasal congestion, and dyspepsia. To address these challenges, nanotechnology-based approaches are being explored for improved drug delivery systems, aiming to enhance the efficacy and reduce side effects in the treatment of premature ejaculation.

. The Premature Ejaculation (PE) treatment market faces several challenges in addressing this common sexual health issue. PE, also known as rapid or early ejaculation, can impact an individual's capability to sustain sexual intercourse, leading to distress and relationship issues. The market comprises various diagnostic tools, pharmaceutical treatments, and behavioral therapies. PE can be lifelong or acquired, influenced by psychological and biological factors such as anxiety, depression, hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, and infection. Key players in the market include Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Menarini, Teva, Sunrise Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Vivus. Notable PE treatments include Promescent, Zertane, Dapoxetine, and Westoxeti. Strategic collaborations and clinical trials are ongoing to develop new treatments and diagnostic methods. However, challenges include travel restrictions, resources shortages, delays, and telemedicine limitations. PE is also linked to Erectile Dysfunction, and both conditions share similar prevalence rates. Alternative treatment methods like Prolong, Fortacin spray, and lifestyle modifications offer potential solutions. Limitations include side effects such as nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia.

. The premature ejaculation treatment market offers various options, including off-label use of PDE5 inhibitors. These medications, used to manage erectile dysfunction, can also help manage premature ejaculation. However, their use comes with potential side effects. PDE5 inhibitors may cause prolonged erections lasting over four hours and priapism, a painful erection lasting over six hours. These conditions require immediate medical attention. While effective, careful consideration and medical supervision are necessary when using these treatments for premature ejaculation.

1.1 Oral- The oral segment holds a significant market share in the treatment of premature ejaculation (PE), driven by the popularity and convenience of oral medications. SSRIs, such as paroxetine, are widely used due to their efficacy in prolonging ejaculatory latency and tolerable side effect profile. SSRI mechanism involves interaction with the 5-HT2C receptor, causing a delay in ejaculation. Dapoxetine, a more recently developed SSRI, offers rapid onset and is used on-demand. PDE5 inhibitors, like sildenafil, vardenafil, and tadalafil, are also effective in increasing ejaculatory latency and improving overall sexual satisfaction. The non-availability of approved oral PE drugs in the US has spurred investment from pharmaceutical companies in research and development, fueling market growth during the forecast period. Clinical trials have proven the efficacy of PDE5 inhibitors in increasing confidence, ejaculatory control, and decreasing refractory time. Despite the advantages, SSRIs and PDE5 inhibitors may have side effects, including sexual dysfunction and decreased fertility.

Premature ejaculation (PE), also known as rapid or early ejaculation, is a common sexual health issue that affects individuals during sexual intercourse, leading to incapability to delay ejaculation for longer periods. PE can be classified into lifelong and acquired types, with psychological and biological factors contributing to its causes. Psychological factors include anxiety, depression, poor body image, and sexual abuse, while biological factors include hormone levels, inherited traits, inflammation, and infection. PE can impact sexual pleasure for both partners and lead to distress and relationship issues. Various treatments are available for PE, including pharmaceutical treatments, behavioral therapies, and alternative methods. Medications like Dapoxetine and Westoxeti, which are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, have been approved for PE treatment. Local anesthetics like Fortacin spray are also used to desensitize the glans to delay ejaculation. Behavioral techniques, such as the stop-start method, are effective in treating PE. Psychological counseling and lifestyle modifications are also recommended. Combination therapies, including medications and behavioral interventions, are increasingly being used. Clinical trials for new treatments and diagnostic tools are ongoing, with companies like Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Menarini, Teva, Sunrise Pharma, Torrent Pharma, and Vivus leading the way. However, travel restrictions, resources, and shortages may impact the availability and accessibility of these treatments. Telemedicine and digital health platforms offer potential solutions to these challenges. Limitations of current PE treatments include side effects like nausea, dizziness, headache, diarrhea, somnolence, fatigue, and insomnia. It is essential to consult medical assistance and healthcare professionals for proper diagnosis and treatment planning.

