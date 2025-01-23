EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study results

Abivax Announces Presentation of Seven Abstracts for Obefazimod in Ulcerative Colitis at 2025 European Crohn's and Colitis Organization 20th Annual

23.01.2025 / 22:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax Announces Presentation of Seven Abstracts for Obefazimod in Ulcerative Colitis at 2025 European Crohn's and Colitis Organization 20th Annual Congress PARIS, France – January 23, 2025 – 10:05 PM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that seven scientific abstracts on its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, [an investigational, orally administered, once-daily small molecule] in clinical development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), will be presented at The European Crohn's and Colitis Organization's (ECCO's) 20th Annual Congress as part of scientific exchange, taking place February 19-22, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. “With 7 abstracts accepted for presentation at ECCO 2025, we look forward to our continued exchange with the inflammatory bowel disease community around the emerging clinical profile of obefazimod,” said Fabio Cataldi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax . For more information, see congress details on the ECCO website, and visit the Abivax booth at the ECCO exhibitor hall (booth #30). Obefazimod data to be presented: Presentation Title Session Presenter Presentation/ Session Number Session Hall Date and Time (EDT) Oral Presentation "Efficacy and safety of dose de-escalation from 50 mg to 25 mg QD of obefazimod maintenance treatment: Analysis of a subset of patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have completed 2 years with 25mg QD"

Digital Oral Presentation Session 6

Prof. Silvio Danese, MD, PhD



Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS San. Raffaele Hospital



Clinical Trials III

Hall A7

Friday, February 21, 2025



8:42am to 8:48am

Poster Presentations "Impact of obefazimod treatment on histologic and combined histologic and endoscopic outcomes in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis: results from the Phase 2b open-label maintenance study"

Guided Poster Session

Fernando Magro, MD, PhD



President-Elect of ECCO. Head of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at University Hospital São João in Porto, Portugal

Poster number: P0636

Hall 2.2

Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

"Integrated summary of safety of obefazimod for patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis"

Guided Poster Session

Prof. Séverine Vermeire, MD, PhD



Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator in Europe for the study programs conducted and ongoing with obefazimod in UC

Poster number: P0813

Hall 2.2

Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

"Health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) treated with obefazimod: the phase 2 open-label maintenance study"

Guided Poster Session

Jennifer Fine, ScD

Head of HEOR, Abivax S. A

Poster number: P0840

Hall 2.2

Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

"Efficacy and safety of obefazimod for the fourth and sixth year of open-label maintenance treatment in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC): 2-year interim analysis after dose de-escalation to 25 mg"

Guided Poster Session

Prof. Silvio Danese, MD, PhD



Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS San. Raffaele Hospital

Hall 2.2

Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

"Long-term treatment patterns, dose escalation, and steroid use among patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis using advanced therapies: 3 years of continuous follow-up using IQVIA PharMetrics Plus database"

Guided Poster Session

Prof. Parambir S. Dulai, M.D.



Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

Hall 2.2

Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

"Synergistic reduction of inflammatory cytokines with obefazimod and etrasimod in combination treatment vs. either monotherapy in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease" Guided Poster Session Didier Scherrer, PhD

Chief Scientific Officer

Abivax S.A. Hall 2.2 Friday, February 21, 2025



12:40pm to 1:40pm

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contact: Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations

Abivax SA

...

+1 847 987 4878

23.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

