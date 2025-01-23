(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Humacyte on November 18, 2024 with a Class Period from May 10, 2024 to October 17, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Humacyte have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's Durham, North Carolina facility failed to comply with good manufacturing practices, including quality assurance and microbial testing; (2) that the FDA's review of the BLA would be delayed while Humacyte remediated these deficiencies; and (3) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk to FDA approval of ATEV for vascular trauma; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Humacyte, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at

