LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE NAMED NATIONAL AWARD FINALIST IN ADVANCING INSTITUTIONAL EQUITY AND BELONGING

Long Beach, CA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) named Long Beach City College (LBCC) as a finalist for its prestigious Awards of Excellence in the Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging category. This recognition highlights LBCC's commitment to fostering an inclusive campus culture through innovative programs, student support services, and faculty professional development that prioritize equity and belonging for all.

“We are incredibly grateful to AACC for recognizing LBCC's transformative work in advancing institutional equity," said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President.“This honor is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our entire campus community-our faculty, staff, and administrators-who are committed to fostering a culture where our college has come to be known as the equity epicenter of Long Beach."

“Our students and employees deserve a college that celebrates their identities, and supports their success,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President.“I'm incredibly proud of the transformative strides we've made by increasing the sense of belonging for our students from 50% to 92% in just two years. This national recognition by AACC highlights the impact of our equity-centered initiatives, and fortifies our dedication to cultivating a culture where everyone at LBCC feels empowered to achieve their fullest potential.”

As a Hispanic-Serving Institution with significant Black/African American and Asian Pacific Islander Desi student populations, LBCC has prioritized equity-centered initiatives that include:



Establishing the college's first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Public Art Advisory Group that guides the selection and placement of public art that reflects the diverse identities and cultures of the college community.

Hosting Cultural Heritage Month Celebrations with kick-off events, career information panels, film screenings, and art activities to honor Latina/o/x, Filipina/o/x, Native American, Black/African American, Women, Asian Pacific Islander Desi, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

LBCC reinvigorated existing employee groups such as the Black Faculty & Staff Association and COLEGAS (Latina/o/x employees) while creating new groups for LGBTQIA+, Disabled, and Asian Pacific Islander Desi employees. These groups provide essential spaces for advocacy, support, and professional development.

The Equitable Teaching Community is a program designed to help faculty adopt inclusive teaching practices by providing them with tools to support diverse learners and promote equity in the classroom. LBCC has significantly expanded its Basic Needs Services, including the first Safe Parking program at a California Community College, which offers overnight parking and resources to support students facing housing insecurity. Additional efforts include enhancing food and housing assistance programs to ensure all students have access to the essential resources they need to succeed.

LBCC partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach to create an on-campus afterschool program, providing vital support for K-12 students while increasing childcare access for LBCC student parents. This initiative helps bridge childcare gaps and fosters educational success for students and their families.

AACC's annual awards underscore the association's priorities and bring national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges. Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 15 during AACC's national conference.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program's primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit for more information on Long Beach City College.

