The Family Of Barry Michael Cooper Confirms His Passing On January 22, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Barry Michael Cooper, a visionary writer, filmmaker, and cultural trailblazer, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Barry's loss is immeasurable, but so is the legacy he leaves behind-a legacy of brilliance, passion, and storytelling that transcended boundaries and generations.Barry was best known for his unparalleled contributions to the entertainment industry, including penning the iconic“Harlem Trilogy” films: New Jack City, Sugar Hill, and Above the Rim. His groundbreaking screenplays redefined urban cinema, shining a light on the complexities of life, culture, and community. As the journalist who coined the term "New Jack Swing," Barry also played an integral role in shaping the sound of a generation. His investigative reporting for The Village Voice and Spin Magazine captured the human stories behind the crack epidemic, forever changing the landscape of journalism and art.Through his work, Barry gave a voice to the voiceless, immortalizing the triumphs, struggles, and nuances of the Black experience. His storytelling deeply influenced not only film and music but also the cultural fabric of our world. He was, and always will be, a creative force whose impact will continue to inspire future generations.In lieu of flowers and cards, we humbly request that donations be made in Barry's memory. Monetary contributions can be sent via Zelle to: .... These donations will help honor Barry's life and support causes that were dear to his heart.We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

